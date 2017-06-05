Is this the Buk missile launcher that...

Is this the Buk missile launcher that shot down MH17?

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

An investigation has uncovered photos of a Russian military engineer posing with the Buk missile launcher believed to have been used to shoot down MH17. The Malaysian Airlines passenger jet from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed down in eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 on board in July 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,873 • Total comments across all topics: 281,541,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC