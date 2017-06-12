Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines launch joint sea patrols
Southeast Asian neighbours Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines launched co-ordinated maritime patrols on Monday to intensify their fight against Islamic militants who have laid siege to a southern Philippine city. Defence ministers and military chiefs from the three countries launched the patrols in the Indonesian city of Tarakan in northern Borneo, just across the border from Sabah, Malaysia.
