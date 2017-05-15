'I will never sell Malaysia's sovereignty': PM Najib

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak arrives at the Beijing Capital International Aiport to attend the Belt and Road Forum, in Beijing, China May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer KUALA LUMPUR: The real and transformative results of the excellent relations that Malaysia and China have built do not compromise the country's sovereignty, Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Friday .

