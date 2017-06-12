HSBC Malaysia to invest $250 mln to b...

HSBC Malaysia to invest $250 mln to build HQ in TRX financial district

HSBC's Malaysian subsidiary said it would invest $250 million to acquire land and build its headquarters at the Tun Razak Exchange financial district. In a joint statement on Thursday, HSBC Bank Malaysia Bhd and TRX City Sdn Bhd said they signed a sale-and-purchase agreement for the development of the bank's future headquarters.

