Having sex for RM300: Sweet Darlin jailed 10 months

Kota Kinabalu: A Filipina illegal immigrant who charged her customer RM300 for sex was sentenced to 10 months' jail on Tuesday. Sweet Darlin Bastador, 25, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun to soliciting for prostitution in a hotel at Bandaran Berjaya at 7.30pm on June 6. The court heard that a police team went to the said hotel following a tip-off on vice activities in a room there.

Chicago, IL

