Having sex for RM300: Sweet Darlin jailed 10 months
Kota Kinabalu: A Filipina illegal immigrant who charged her customer RM300 for sex was sentenced to 10 months' jail on Tuesday. Sweet Darlin Bastador, 25, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun to soliciting for prostitution in a hotel at Bandaran Berjaya at 7.30pm on June 6. The court heard that a police team went to the said hotel following a tip-off on vice activities in a room there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC