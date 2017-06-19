Group Lotus deal finalised by Chinese...

Group Lotus deal finalised by Chinese giant Geely

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Evening News

Chinese car giant Geely has finalised the purchase of a controlling stake in sportscar maker Group Lotus for a reported 100m. It was announced last month that a 51% stake in the EDP/EADT Top 100 manufacturer has been had been snapped up by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, alongside a private equity firm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,613 • Total comments across all topics: 281,989,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC