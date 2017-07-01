Govt to probe high number of accidents Liow: Many deaths during Raya period

"Though 80% of accidents are caused by carelessness, I have ordered the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research and the Road Safety Department to analyse the other causes," Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said. Speaking to reporters after attending a Hari Raya do at Kg RTP Lebu here yesterday, he said the ministry was looking at making danger stretches safer.

