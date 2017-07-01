Govt to probe high number of accident...

Govt to probe high number of accidents Liow: Many deaths during Raya period

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

"Though 80% of accidents are caused by carelessness, I have ordered the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research and the Road Safety Department to analyse the other causes," Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said. Speaking to reporters after attending a Hari Raya do at Kg RTP Lebu here yesterday, he said the ministry was looking at making danger stretches safer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,949 • Total comments across all topics: 282,146,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC