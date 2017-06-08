Gov't to appeal death sentence of nine pinoys in Lahad Datu incident

The government is poised to appeal the death verdict meted against nine Filipinos handed down Thursday for their involvement in the bloody incursion in Lahad Datu in February 2013. According to the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Acting Executive Director Raul Dado, a team from the Philippine Embassy in Malaysia is setting up a meeting with embassy-hired lawyers for the elevation of the case to the Malaysian Court of Appeals since the Filipinos have the right to appeal.

