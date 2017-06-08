Gov't to appeal death sentence of nine pinoys in Lahad Datu incident
The government is poised to appeal the death verdict meted against nine Filipinos handed down Thursday for their involvement in the bloody incursion in Lahad Datu in February 2013. According to the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Acting Executive Director Raul Dado, a team from the Philippine Embassy in Malaysia is setting up a meeting with embassy-hired lawyers for the elevation of the case to the Malaysian Court of Appeals since the Filipinos have the right to appeal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC