Golf club worker allegedly molested
Kota Kinabalu: A female worker of a golf club here alleged that she was sexually harassed on several occasions by a "Datuk" president of the club in September and October last year. Her husband, who lodged a police report on June 16 this year, said his wife had no courage to report the alleged incidents for fear of losing her job in the club.
