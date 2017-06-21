Geng Tangki' armed robbers nabbed

Geng Tangki' armed robbers nabbed

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

The 27-year-old Rohingya refugee mastermind of the so-called "Geng Tangki" group was arrested on May 29, along with two other members in Manjoi near here. Ipoh OCPD Asst Comm Sum Chang Keong said police were hunting for another gang member, adding that at least three cases have been solved with the arrests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,332 • Total comments across all topics: 281,907,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC