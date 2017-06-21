Geng Tangki' armed robbers nabbed

The 27-year-old Rohingya refugee mastermind of the so-called "Geng Tangki" group was arrested on May 29, along with two other members in Manjoi near here. Ipoh OCPD Asst Comm Sum Chang Keong said police were hunting for another gang member, adding that at least three cases have been solved with the arrests.

