Four charged with murder of alleged molester

19 min ago Read more: The Star Online

ALOR SETAR: Three men and a woman were jointly charged at the magistrate's court here with the murder of Mohammad Fisol Abu Bakar, who was allegedly involved in a molest case. Mohammad Fisol, 31, was assaulted for allegedly molesting a mobile phone shop salesgirl in the women's toilet of a shopping mall.

