Four arrested over alleged gang rape ...

Four arrested over alleged gang rape of teen in KK

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: The Star Online

KOTA KINABALU: Police have arrested four men who allegedly gang raped an 18-year-old girl in the city here last week. Kota Kinabalu police chief Asst Comm M. Chandra said Friday that the four were arrested in separate locations during a special operation around the city on June 14. The suspects, all locals aged between 18 and 34, have been remanded for a week to allow investigations into the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,885 • Total comments across all topics: 281,787,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC