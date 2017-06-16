Four arrested over alleged gang rape of teen in KK

KOTA KINABALU: Police have arrested four men who allegedly gang raped an 18-year-old girl in the city here last week. Kota Kinabalu police chief Asst Comm M. Chandra said Friday that the four were arrested in separate locations during a special operation around the city on June 14. The suspects, all locals aged between 18 and 34, have been remanded for a week to allow investigations into the case.

