Flight 'bomb' threat: Sri Lankan charged

MELBOURNE: A Sri Lankan man living in Australia has been charged Friday after he allegedly threatened to blow up Malaysia Airline Flight MH128 from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur, China's Xinhua news agency reported. The flight was forced to return to Melbourne shortly after taking off on Thursday when Manodh Monaragala Marks allegedly tried to enter the cockpit while carrying a large black object that he claimed was an explosive device.

