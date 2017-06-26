Fire Destroys Four Houses In Sungai P...

Fire Destroys Four Houses In Sungai Petani

A fire destroyed four houses, two cars and 12 motorcycles in Taman Ria here early today. No one was injured in the incident which occurred at about 1 am, said Kedah Fire and Rescue Department public relations officer Mohamad Mustakim Mukhtar.

