Faster broadband penetration for all hospitals

PASIR MAS: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry will help to increase high-speed broadband penetration in all hospitals in the country. The ministry's Secretary-General Datuk Seri Dr Sharifah Zarah Syed Ahmad said the facility is important in the digital age for the convenience of staff and patients in hospitals.

Chicago, IL

