ezbuy Serves Over 1 Million Shoppers In Malaysia

By Intan Suhana Che Omar KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 -- Global shopping platform ezbuy has served over 1 million shoppers since it began operation in Malaysia in 2015, says co-founder Wendy Liu. To reward its customers, ezbuy offered markdown sale for local and international products during its six-day Global Super Sales event which kicked off on May 31. A'During the 2nd 65eday Global Super Sales, shoppers can shop for products with discounts of up to 90 per cent, offered by merchants from Malaysia, China, USA, Korea and Taiwan," she said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.