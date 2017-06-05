ezbuy Serves Over 1 Million Shoppers In Malaysia
By Intan Suhana Che Omar KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 -- Global shopping platform ezbuy has served over 1 million shoppers since it began operation in Malaysia in 2015, says co-founder Wendy Liu. To reward its customers, ezbuy offered markdown sale for local and international products during its six-day Global Super Sales event which kicked off on May 31. A'During the 2nd 65eday Global Super Sales, shoppers can shop for products with discounts of up to 90 per cent, offered by merchants from Malaysia, China, USA, Korea and Taiwan," she said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC