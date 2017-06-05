ezbuy Serves Over 1 Million Shoppers ...

ezbuy Serves Over 1 Million Shoppers In Malaysia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

By Intan Suhana Che Omar KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 -- Global shopping platform ezbuy has served over 1 million shoppers since it began operation in Malaysia in 2015, says co-founder Wendy Liu. To reward its customers, ezbuy offered markdown sale for local and international products during its six-day Global Super Sales event which kicked off on May 31. A'During the 2nd 65eday Global Super Sales, shoppers can shop for products with discounts of up to 90 per cent, offered by merchants from Malaysia, China, USA, Korea and Taiwan," she said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,302 • Total comments across all topics: 281,607,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC