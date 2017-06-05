Ex-Labuan PWD Director charged with c...

Ex-Labuan PWD Director charged with corruption

6 hrs ago Read more: Daily Express

Kota Kinabalu: A former Public Works Department Director in Labuan was charged in the Special Corruption Court on Monday with accepting leisure packages and cash two years ago. Ismail Che Ros, 59, who is currently attached to the Public Works Department in Melaka, pleaded not guilty before Sessions Court Judge Abu Bakar Manat to two charges against him.

Chicago, IL

