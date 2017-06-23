Ex-bank officer charged with CBT

IPOH: A former bank officer claimed trial in the Sessions Court here to five counts of criminal breach of trust involving RM81,495. Shifarina Sharif Puddin, 33, was charged with committing the offences between Oct 2015 and June 20, this year, at a CIMB bank branch in Jelapang.

Chicago, IL

