Drunk British passenger who hurled racist abuse at Malaysian flight attendant found guilty
PETALING JAYA: A British passenger who hurled insults at a Malaysian flight attendant in January, has been found guilty of assault and being drunk on board an aircraft. Britain's The Sun reported that Maxine Williams, who was drinking throughout her Heathrow-bound flight from Kuala Lumpur, had called stewardess Teoh Ming Lee, 36, "a Malaysian pig" and yesterday told the court that her behaviour was "normal".
