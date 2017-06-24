Don't forget safety rules during fest...

Don't forget safety rules during festivities, says Fire Dept

2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

TAPAH: Watch your stove and turn off electrical outlets not in use so a fire does not ruin your celebrations. Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Wan Mohd Nor Ibrahim said fires were more prevalent during festive seasons as people were engrossed with celebrations.

Chicago, IL

