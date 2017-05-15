Defence varsity students among 36 held over cadet's death

SERDANG: Thirty-six university students have been arrested in connection with the death of a navy cadet officer from the Malaysian National Defence University . It is learnt that the final year student, identified as 21-year-old Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain, was found with burn marks and bruises, in a 25th floor apartment here at around 8pm on Thursday.

