Defence in Kim Jong Nam murder trial focuses on VX 'murder weapon'
A lawyer for one of two women accused of killing the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader said on Friday he was seeking the help of foreign experts to assess the evidence related to the alleged murder weapon - VX nerve agent. Indonesian Siti Aishah, 25, and Doan Thi Huong, 28, from Vietnam, have been charged with murdering Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur airport on Feb. 13 by smearing his face with VX, a chemical the United Nations describes as a weapon of mass destruction.
