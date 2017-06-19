Death of navy cadet: MMA hopes doc wi...

Death of navy cadet: MMA hopes doc will be given fair hearing

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Daily Express

Kuala Lumpur: The Malaysian Medical Association hoped the Ministry of Health will give due consideration to the statement of the doctor who attended to Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain, a National Defence University of Malaysia student, who died after being severely beaten by other cadets. Its President Dr Ravindran R. Naidu said as a practising doctor and clinician, the Minister concerned will surely know that the attending doctor's impressions and observations at the time when he saw the patient must be given most weight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,065 • Total comments across all topics: 281,883,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC