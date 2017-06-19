Death of navy cadet: MMA hopes doc will be given fair hearing
Kuala Lumpur: The Malaysian Medical Association hoped the Ministry of Health will give due consideration to the statement of the doctor who attended to Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain, a National Defence University of Malaysia student, who died after being severely beaten by other cadets. Its President Dr Ravindran R. Naidu said as a practising doctor and clinician, the Minister concerned will surely know that the attending doctor's impressions and observations at the time when he saw the patient must be given most weight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC