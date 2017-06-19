Death of navy cadet: MMA hopes doc will be given fair hearing

Kuala Lumpur: The Malaysian Medical Association hoped the Ministry of Health will give due consideration to the statement of the doctor who attended to Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain, a National Defence University of Malaysia student, who died after being severely beaten by other cadets. Its President Dr Ravindran R. Naidu said as a practising doctor and clinician, the Minister concerned will surely know that the attending doctor's impressions and observations at the time when he saw the patient must be given most weight.

