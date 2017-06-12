Death of navy cadet: 5 students charged

Death of navy cadet: 5 students charged

Daily Express

Kuala Lumpur: Five Malaysian National Defence University students have been charged in a Magistrate's Court on Wednesday with the murder of 21-year-old Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain. The accused, Muhammad Akmal Zuhairi Azmal, Azamuddin Md Sofi, Muhammad Najib Mohd Razi, Muhammad Afif Najmudin Azahat and Mohamad Shobirin Sabri, were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

