Cop to enter defence on three terrorism charges

Kuala Lumpur: A 30-year-old police lance corporal has to enter his defence on three charges, including one on withholding information on terrorism. High Court Judge Justice Nordin Hassan ordered L/Kpl Mustaza Abdul Rahman to make his defence on three counts of amended charges as the prosecution had established a prima facie case against him.

