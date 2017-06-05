Businessman found dead with gunshot wounds on neck
KOTA KINABALU: A Pakistani businessman was found dead with gunshot wounds on his neck at a plantation in the Kinabatangan district where he had gone to collect money from workers. The 33-year-old man had injuries on the shoulder, head and legs when he was found by a lorry driver on June 3, Kinabatangan police chief Supt A Sahak Rahmat said.
