Businessman found dead with gunshot wounds on neck

KOTA KINABALU: A Pakistani businessman was found dead with gunshot wounds on his neck at a plantation in the Kinabatangan district where he had gone to collect money from workers. The 33-year-old man had injuries on the shoulder, head and legs when he was found by a lorry driver on June 3, Kinabatangan police chief Supt A Sahak Rahmat said.

