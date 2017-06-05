Bursa Malaysia bags three awards

Bursa Malaysia bags three awards

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Express

Kuala Lumpur: Bursa Malaysia Bhd have recently bagged three awards at the Global Banking and Finance Review Awards 2017 for its efforts in developing and promoting the Islamic capital market through Bursa Malaysia-i and Bursa Suq Al-Sila. In a statement, it said the three awards were the Most Innovative Global End-to-End Shariah-Compliant Investing Platform Asia 2017, Best Commodity Trading Platform Asia 2017 and Best Islamic Exchange Asia 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,166 • Total comments across all topics: 281,558,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC