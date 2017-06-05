Bursa Malaysia bags three awards

Kuala Lumpur: Bursa Malaysia Bhd have recently bagged three awards at the Global Banking and Finance Review Awards 2017 for its efforts in developing and promoting the Islamic capital market through Bursa Malaysia-i and Bursa Suq Al-Sila. In a statement, it said the three awards were the Most Innovative Global End-to-End Shariah-Compliant Investing Platform Asia 2017, Best Commodity Trading Platform Asia 2017 and Best Islamic Exchange Asia 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.