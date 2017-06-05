Bursa Malaysia bags three awards
Kuala Lumpur: Bursa Malaysia Bhd have recently bagged three awards at the Global Banking and Finance Review Awards 2017 for its efforts in developing and promoting the Islamic capital market through Bursa Malaysia-i and Bursa Suq Al-Sila. In a statement, it said the three awards were the Most Innovative Global End-to-End Shariah-Compliant Investing Platform Asia 2017, Best Commodity Trading Platform Asia 2017 and Best Islamic Exchange Asia 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC