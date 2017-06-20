Bukit Aman: We'll get more info on M'sian who escaped

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman will contact its Indonesian counterpart in connection with four foreign inmates, including a Malaysian, who escaped from a prison in Bali, said Bukit Aman Special Branch Department director Comm Datuk Seri Mohamad Fuzi Harun. "We have to find out whether the Malaysian inmate was held for terrorism-related crimes or other offences.

