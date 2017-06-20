Bukit Aman: We'll get more info on M'...

Bukit Aman: We'll get more info on M'sian who escaped

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman will contact its Indonesian counterpart in connection with four foreign inmates, including a Malaysian, who escaped from a prison in Bali, said Bukit Aman Special Branch Department director Comm Datuk Seri Mohamad Fuzi Harun. "We have to find out whether the Malaysian inmate was held for terrorism-related crimes or other offences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,405 • Total comments across all topics: 281,893,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC