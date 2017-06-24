[email protected] starts today
This year's theme, "Read More, Malaysia ... Embrace The World", invites everyone to explore the benefits of reading while reminding them that many doors open to those who read. At the official opening yesterday, Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun said reading has always been the core method of acquiring knowledge since ancient times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC