Body of fisherman found
Beluran: A fisherman who went missing on Tuesday was found dead at Kuala Sungai Paitan, near Jambongan, here, at about 7am, Wednesday. Amiruddin Jakariah, 37, was said to have gone out to sea alone to fish on Monday and failed to return home, prompting his family to lodge a police report on Tuesday.
