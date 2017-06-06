Bill Kayong murder trial: Datuk and two others go free

MIRI: Sarawak businessman Datuk Stephen Lee Chee Kiang, who was charged with abetting the mafia-style murder of land activist Bill Kayong last year, has been discharged and acquitted by the Miri High Court. However, the main suspect, Mohamad Fitri Pauz, 30, was ordered to enter his defence and his trial will continue on June 14. High Court Judge P. Ravinthran ruled that the prosecution had failed to furnish evidence linking the trio to the murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.