Big Sandy Regional Detention Center L...

Big Sandy Regional Detention Center Looking For Escaped Inmate

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky The Big Sandy Regional Detention Center has announced that a Magoffin County inmate escaped from a jailer upon returning from court Monday. Officials say that 30-year-old Thomas Wade Price escaped shortly after exiting the transport van upon his return from Magoffin District Court around 1:20 p.m. They say that Price has a Pike County Bench Warrant and Magoffin County Arrest Warrants for theft charges and traffic charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,616 • Total comments across all topics: 282,076,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC