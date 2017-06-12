Be more diplomatic over tourism tax i...

Be more diplomatic over tourism tax issue, Anifah tells Nazri

KOTA KINABALU: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman has urged Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nazri Abdul Aziz to be more diplomatic over the tourism tax issue. In a statement Monday, Anifah said that as friends in the Federal Cabinet, it was wise to discuss and talk about issues in a manner that accurately portrays the spirit of unity in Barisan Nasional.

Chicago, IL

