Be more diplomatic over tourism tax issue, Anifah tells Nazri

KOTA KINABALU: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman has urged Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nazri Abdul Aziz to be more diplomatic over the tourism tax issue. In a statement Monday, Anifah said that as friends in the Federal Cabinet, it was wise to discuss and talk about issues in a manner that accurately portrays the spirit of unity in Barisan Nasional.

