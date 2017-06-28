Australian terror attack plots in accused Bali bombing planner's charge sheet

Hambali has been held by CIA for three years and tortured extensively, which terrorism expert says may help explain why charges are only coming now Riduan "Hambali" Isomuddin allegedly planned the bombings and could face death if the charges laid by the US war prosecutor proceed to court. The charge sheet, obtained by ABC News, makes for chilling reading, recounting numerous plots for terrorist attacks in Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand.

