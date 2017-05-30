Armed grab: Man gets 10 years, cane

Kota Kinabalu: A 27-year-old local was sentenced to 10 years behind bars and a stroke of the cane by the Sessions Court for armed robbery. Sessions Court Judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim handed the sentence to Aminur Rashid bin Masli after he pleaded guilty to using a knife to commit robbery at a convenience store in the 1Borneo hypermall at 4.44am on May 20 this year.

