Anak Anak Malaysia

15 hrs ago

PETALING JAYA: Selangor Ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, a strong proponent of unity, will be gracing the #AnakAnakMalaysia Walk this year. He will lead the 5km walk for unity on Aug 27 in Shah Alam.

Chicago, IL

