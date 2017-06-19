70 years' jail for trafficking in wom...

70 years' jail for trafficking in women for vice

Kota Kinabalu: A 30-year-old Filipina single mother was sentenced to 70 years' jail for trafficking seven Filipinas for sex exploitation. However, the sentences will run concurrently.

