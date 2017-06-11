11street Offers Crazy Deals In Gila-Gila Raya Campaign
KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 -- 11street, an online marketplace in Malaysia has revealed that in preparation for the upcoming Ramadan and Raya festival celebrations, more Malaysian consumers will explore buying new items online, such as e-vouchers and groceries, in addition to shopping online solely for items such as clothing and electronics. "Malaysian shoppers keep surprising us.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC