Zahid: Violent attacks in region rela...

Zahid: Violent attacks in region related to Wanndy killing

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: The Star Online

KUALA LUMPUR: The latest terrorist attacks in several districts in southern Thailand, Jakarta in Indonesia and clashes in Mindanao, the Philippines are related to the killing of Malaysian militant Mohammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi in Syria last March. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this was the finding of an intelligence agency which also found the existence of the ''Katibah Nusantara'' network of the Islamic State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,344 • Total comments across all topics: 281,269,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC