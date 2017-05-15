Zahid Denies Three Turkish Nationals ...

Zahid Denies Three Turkish Nationals Arrested On Orders From Their Government

14 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 -- Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today denied the detention of three citizens of Turkey last week was based on orders from the Turkish government. He said the arrests were made after receiving information from the Counter-Messaging Centre in relation to their involvement in an illegal organisation.

Chicago, IL

