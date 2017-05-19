Yuna first Malaysian to net BET Award...

Yuna first Malaysian to net BET Award nomination

PETALING JAYA: Singer-song writer Yuna has another feather in her cap - she is now the first Malaysian artiste to be nominated for a BET Award. The 30-year-old Alor Setar-born artiste, who is now based in Los Angeles, received a nomination in the BET Centric Award category for Crush , her duet with American singer Usher, from her latest album Chapters .

