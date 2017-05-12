You're the 'Terrorists': North Korea ...

You're the 'Terrorists': North Korea Vows Attack on Enemy Intelligence Agencies

The Oak Ridge Observer

North Korea accused the CIA and South Korea's intelligence service of attempting to assassinate its leader, Kim Jong-Un, with a bio-chemical weapon. The country's Ministry of State Security claimed that Central Intelligence Agency agents worked with South Korean spies to recruit an "ideologically corrupted and bribed" North Korean citizen to carry out the plot.

Chicago, IL

