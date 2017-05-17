Young siblings saved from possible harm
Kota Kinabalu: Two young siblings were taken out of possible harm's way by a Samaritan who took them in after noticing them alone at a hut just 10 metres from the beach in Kinarut, on Monday. The housekeeping staff of Borneo Paradise Beach Hotel noticed the children at the hut without any adult supervision for over 30 minutes.
