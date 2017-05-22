Woman govt servant charged
Kota Kinabalu: A government servant was charged at the Magistrate's Court here on Monday with using two forged medical certificates. She allegedly used as genuine a forged medical certificate between 8am and 5pm on June 29, 2016 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital I. On the second count, Suhanisah is accused of using as genuine another forged medical certificate between 8am and 5pm on June 4, 2016 at the same place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC