Woman govt servant charged

Kota Kinabalu: A government servant was charged at the Magistrate's Court here on Monday with using two forged medical certificates. She allegedly used as genuine a forged medical certificate between 8am and 5pm on June 29, 2016 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital I. On the second count, Suhanisah is accused of using as genuine another forged medical certificate between 8am and 5pm on June 4, 2016 at the same place.

