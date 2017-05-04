Wives cry foul over arrest of Turkish husbands
KUALA LUMPUR: The wives of two Turkish men who were earlier thought to have been abducted have cried foul over the arrests of their husbands. Ayse Gul Karaman, whose husband is Turgay Karaman, said the police have no reason to detain her husband, who is an educator, and the other Turkish man, Ihsan Aslan, as they were not involved in illegal activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
