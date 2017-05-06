Wives claim Turkish government's role in arrest of husbands

KUALA LUMPUR: The wives of three Turkish nationals detained here over the past few days are claiming that the Turkish government may have played a role in getting their husbands arrested. Speaking at a press conference held outside a mall here Saturday, the wives of Turgay Karaman and Ismet Ozcelik claim that Ankara may have influenced the Malaysian authorities to make the arrests in a bid to prosecute followers of Fethullah Gulen.

