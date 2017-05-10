Why Malaysia supports China's belt and road

Najib Razak says cooperation in trade and infrastructure-building cements friendships and brings mutual gains, as demonstrated by the projects so far under the auspices of this visionary initiative ) set out his vision of a new Silk Road, a 21st-century reimagining of the historical trading roads that linked East and West, bringing spices and precious goods, knowledge of culture and scholarships to lands far apart. It was a civilising process, and it was a time when the kingdoms and empires of Asia knew that both the treasures of the counting house and the treasures of the mind are best enriched through commerce and discussion, rather than through war, and enforced and unequal treaties.

