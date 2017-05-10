Wesak Day Celebration Hallmark Malays...

Wesak Day Celebration Hallmark Malaysia's Democracy - PM Najib

Yesterday

The Wesak Day celebration is also a hallmark of the nation's democracy, in that freedom of religion is a significant factor in the cohesion of Malaysia s creed, said Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak. Prime Minister said It has become one of the focal points of the Malaysian way of life.

Chicago, IL

