Wesak Day Celebration Hallmark Malaysia's Democracy - PM Najib
The Wesak Day celebration is also a hallmark of the nation's democracy, in that freedom of religion is a significant factor in the cohesion of Malaysia s creed, said Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak. Prime Minister said It has become one of the focal points of the Malaysian way of life.
