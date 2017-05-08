Uprooted tree and landslide

Uprooted tree and landslide

Kota Kinabalu: Personnel from the Civil Defence Force in Tuaran were deployed to monitor the situation along Jalan Kampung Malangang in Kiulu, following complaints of an uprooted tree and landslide in the area on Monday.

Chicago, IL

