UPDATE 1-Profit at Malaysia's AirAsia hit by higher fuel costs
KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 Malaysian low-cost airline AirAsia Bhd reported a 30 percent drop in its quarterly net profit as higher fuel expenses overshadowed the effects of increased passenger numbers and an improvement in its load factor. Asia's biggest budget airline is expanding and expects to achieve double-digit fleet growth this year to cater for rising demand for cheap travel in Asia.
